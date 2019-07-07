Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Seychelles
Total Relaxation Sandals
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Leather upper with man made sole. Slip-on styling. Revolve Style No. SEYC-WZ342. Manufacturer Style No. TOTAL RELAXATION.
Featured in 1 story
It's Time To Finally Break-Up With Your Flip-Flops
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
The Row
Ellen Ruched-front Satin Slides
$745.00
$521.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Asymmetric-ruffle Satin Slide Sandals
$745.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Bill Blass
Carmen Slide
$125.00
from
Bill Blass
BUY
DETAILS
Senso
Zilda Vi
$139.60
from
Senso
BUY
More from Seychelles
DETAILS
Seychelles
No One Like You Leather Ankle Boot
$159.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Seychelles
Shabby Chic Leather Heel
$109.00
$39.97
from
Mod Outlet
BUY
DETAILS
Seychelles
Floodplain Leather Bootie
$149.00
$39.97
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Seychelles
Seychelles Total Relaxation Sandals In Pink
C$84.88
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted