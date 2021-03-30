Bad Habit

Total Reboot Aha/bha Enzyme Peel

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Morphe

Reveal brighter, smoother skin with this highly concentrated weekly peel. A potent blend of AHAs, BHA, and PHA exfoliate dull, dry cells and help accelerate cell turnover—and the tingling sensation lets you know these powerhouse ingredients are working. Pineapple and papaya fruit enzymes rapidly resurface skin for an immediate brightening effect. Micro-fine, non-abrasive bamboo powder gently polishes uneven skin texture without irritating. With an energizing twist of sweet orange essential oil, this is your magic shortcut to a healthy-looking complexion. Directions: Use once weekly. Apply a thin layer to clean skin, avoiding the eye area. Tingling is temporary and normal. Leave on for 10-20 minutes. Gently massage while rinsing well. Net Weight: 50mL / 1.6 fl. Oz.