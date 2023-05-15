SkinMedica

SkinMedica's Total Defense + Repair SPF 34 protects the skin from sun damage and prevents aging due to chronic exposure to infrared light. Using an advanced antioxidant complex, this restorative formula goes beyond UVA and UVB protection, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improving the skins texture and evening skin tone, leaving you with a smooth, polished complexion. Key Ingredients: SOL-IR™ Advanced Antioxidant Complex: trio of potent antioxidants that protect against IR-A and help rejuvenate skin Key Benefits: Protect skin from harmful infrared rays (IR-A rays) Reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles Improve the appearance of sun-damaged skin Fragrance and oil-free Ideal for all skin types