Black Opal

Total Coverage Perfecting Stick Foundation Spf 15

£8.25

Buy Now Review It

At BeautyBay.com

A full coverage stick foundation. Care for your complexion with True Color Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15. Pore-blurring and creamy, the long wear formula is enriched with sunscreen and vitamins to protect, condition and nourish the skin. Perfect for highlighting, contouring and natural-looking full coverage, this foundation is available in 16 shades to blend seamlessly to your skin tone. Paraben-free