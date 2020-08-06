Blendtec

Total Classic Countertop Blender, 75 Oz

$350.22 $250.23

Easy blending cycles: 1-touch buttons, 6 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 10 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending Patented blade/80% thicker: stainless-steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades). note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes. Self-cleaning: add a little soap and water, your jar can clean itself in less than 1 minute Large batches: BPA-free four-sided jar is a 75 ounce volume jar with 32 ounce blending capacity (wet or dry) ideal for blending beverages for 3-4 people Warming Soup: Blendtec blenders heat soups and drinks through blade friction heat. Enjoy a warm meal or beverage in 6 minutes or less. Electrical ratings: Volts 120, Watt 1560, Hz 50-60, amp 13, cord: feet 35inches/3 feet 8 year warranty/American Company: Family-owned and driven to build the best quality products - without compromise. Engineered and assembled in the USA. Let’s talk about time for a moment, it’s the one thing in life that is given equally to everyone. Regardless of our circumstances, jobs, or family commitments we all have exactly 24 hours to use each day. Time is precious and fleeting. It will not wait for any of us to use it up or share with others. Cooking meals and cleaning dishes takes effort and a lot of time. Day-after-day meals need to be made, and then the cleanup begins. It’s a necessary part of life. Blendtec blenders significantly reduce meal prep time and cleanup. When you buy a Blendtec blender you’re not only buying the world’s most advanced blender, you’re also buying yourself more time. How can a blender give you more time? It comes down to technology and design. Our advanced technology and jar design create a vortex, which pulls food towards the blade instead of pushing it to the sides of the jar like our competitors. With Blendtec jars, you won’t waste time tending your blends with a tamper to get all the ingredients do