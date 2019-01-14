Bleach London

Total Bleach Kit

£7.99

If you've never bleached your hair before, use this method of application. The darker your natural hair colour, the longer you'll need to leave the bleach on. A strand test will help you understand the time required to bleach your hair. Never leave the product on for more than forty five minutes as this can damage hair. Cover your clothing and wear the gloves provided. Part your hair at the centre using the bottle's nozzle. Apply mixture directly to hair at the roots. Work down from roots to ends and massage in thoroughly to make sure lengths are covered evenly. Make a new parting, flipping the already covered hair to one side. Apply as before, repeating process evenly all over head. Leave for twenty minutes and wash out. Rinse hair until the water runs clear, then shampoo to remove any remaining colourant. Follow up with the Repairing Treatment Mask included in the pack. Massage the mask into towel dried hair and leave on for five to ten minutes. Rinse well.