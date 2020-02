Lulus

Total Beauty Golden Yellow Satin Backless Maxi Dress

$92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lightweight woven satin forms a fitted bodice with princess seams and an apron neckline supported by adjustable spaghetti straps that crisscross atop a sultry open back. A billowing maxi skirt, with a dramatic leg slit, cascades from a fitted waistline (with a bit of elastic at back) into an elegant finale, perfect for any special occasion. Hidden back zipper/clasp.