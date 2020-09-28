Toshiba

Toshiba 43-inch Fire Tv Edition

Buy Now Review It

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition. Everything you'd expect from a remote - plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.