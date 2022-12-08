Banana Republic

Toscana Hat

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

Capturing the essence of true Toscana shearling with this vegan-friendly version, this aviator-style hat shields the wearer from Mr. Frost with fluffy, long-hair faux fur, the better to keep snowflakes at bay. CROWN CAP: Since 1934, the expert craftsmen at Canada's Crown Cap have produced superior headwear and accessories, working with exquisite materials to create exceptional and stylish cold-weather essentials. Ear flaps and chin strap. Fully lined. Made in Canada. #526698