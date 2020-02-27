Yamazaki

Tosca Magnet Hook, White

PEG RACK: Use these hooks in the kitchen or entryway by the door to your home to stay organized and hang small items. It keeps your cooking utensils at an easy reach and provides a spot to place hats, bags and clothes. MODERN DESIGN: The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor with a light and airy design. It is made of sleek, metal steel and wood material. Get this essential space saver for easy access throughout the day. FUNCTIONAL: Attach this magnetic rack to the fridge for more hanging space in the kitchen. Can also be suction mounted to tile or screw mounted to the wall. DIMENSIONS: This product is 1.6 x 6.5 x 2 inches. Each hook supports up to 250g. BRAND: Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Items are created with special attention to simplicity, practically, quality, and saving space. This magnetic hook can be attached to a refrigerator to hang kitchen tools. It's natural and simple design. This can be held with magnet, suction, or screws.