Yamazaki

Tosca Cutting Board Stand

$33.99

Buy Now Review It

CUTTING BOARD STAND: Tired of cutting boards toppling over? This organizer is perfect for cheese boards and cutting boards. This storage solution for kitchen countertops and cabinet shelves will make it easier while cooking. MODERN DESIGN: The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor with a light and airy design. The stand is made of sleek, metal steel and wood material. Get this essential space saver for easy access throughout the day. FUNCTIONAL: Keep your most-used cutting boards upright and secure with this elegant stand. The sturdy base and open steel frame allows items to air dry after a wash. DIMENSIONS: This product is 4. 1 x 5. 5 x 6. 3 inches. BRAND: Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Items are created with special attention to simplicity, practically, quality, and saving space. The Tosca Cutting Board Stand by Yamazaki keeps your most-used cutting boards upright and secure with this modern stand. Perfect for cheese boards and small cutting boards. Brand Story Yamazaki has been bringing inspired ideas to common household items for over 100 years. Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Life in Japan, and any city, leaves residents short on space. With this, they focus on organization, storage and space-saving. Each of their products are designed to be as smart and simple as possible. Driven by a sense of curiosity and creativity, they believe that better home goods make for a better home life. YAMAZAKI Product lines: TOSCA: A Scandinavian-inspired line of storage essentials in warm white steel with wooden accents. TOWER: Clean lines and modern design define this line of functional home goods. All products are available in black and white. RIN: A line of simple organizational tools with a modern edge and wood panel accents.