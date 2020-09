Tory Sport

Tory Sport Performance V-neck Tennis Dress

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tory Sport

Inspired by the elegance of sport, our Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress is a play on iconic Seventies sportswear. Made from performance jersey with a silky-soft feel, it is breathable and moisture wicking and has great stretch and recovery. On the court, pair with our Seamless Shorts.