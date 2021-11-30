imaradoesnails

Tortoise Shell Print Press On Nails

$35.49

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Tortoise Shell Nails // Animal print nails, Trendy press ons, Autumn, Fall Set of 10 handmade reusable press on nails. Using high quality gel products to ensure durability and a shine that doesn’t disappear! If you can’t wear nails for work or because of your lifestyle, press on nails are an affordable solution! You can still get the salon look in less than 20 minutes. Many customers say that @imaradoesnails press ons ‘look just like acrylics’. --- WHAT’S INCLUDED --- Set of 10 nails Application kit (nail glue, cuticle pusher, buffer, alcohol prep wipe, nail file) Full instructions on how to apply and remove --- PROCESSING & DELIVERY TIME --- My current processing time is 3-5 working days. Each set is fully handmade and painted by myself with lots of love and care, so this enables me to make sure that your order is made perfectly for you! Do you need your nails sooner? You can skip the queue by adding ‘rush order’ to your basket (1-2 days processing time): https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1060290375/rush-my-order-rush-shipping-glue-on-fake?ref=shop_home_active_36&frs=1&sca=1 --- CONTACT DETAILS --- Send me a message on Etsy Email: imaradoesnails [!at] outlook.com Instagram: @imaradoesnails Text/Whatsapp: 07919407950 Website: www.imaradoesnails.co.uk --- DISCLAIMER --- I am not responsible for incorrect nail measurements, if you need spare nails please get in touch and I will guide you through how to order. Delivery times are approximate and sometimes delays can occur that are outside of my control. All orders are provided with tracking details for you to keep track of your order status. --- YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ---