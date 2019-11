& Other Stories

Tortoise Buckle Midi Slit Skirt

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Midi length side slit skirt with a stretchy ribbed knit finish, featuring a belted waistband with an irregular tortoise circle buckle. Length of skirt: 71.5cm / 44.8" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small