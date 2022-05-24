Pottery Barn

Torrey All-weather Wicker Chaise Lounge

$1499.00 $1199.00

At Pottery Barn

With its thick weave and variegated hazelnut color, our Torrey chaise captures the organic beauty of rattan. Weatherproof and maintenance-free, it’s actually made of a durable synthetic so you can leave it outdoors year round. Hand-woven from durable synthetic material that replicates the look and feel of wicker, but is remarkably resistant to sun, rain, heat and cold. Welded aluminum frame is rustproof. Seat cushion core of resilient Quick Dry® foam is designed for fast water drainage and air circulation. Includes quick-drying and water-repellent cushions with polyester canvas slipcovers in Natural. White Wash Finish includes quick-drying and water-repellent cushions with polyester slipcover in Gray. Essential Performance Canvas Fabric: This colorfast, water-repellent textile is soft enough for indoor use, while being durable enough to weather the elements. Premium Performance Slub Weave Fabric: Tough on spills yet soft to the touch, this fabric features a textural slub knit that’s colorfast and water repellent. Premium Sunbrella® Fabric: A respected leader in outdoor fabrics, Sunbrella's innovative design shrugs off spills and resists fading, mold, and mildew. Premium Sunbrella® Rain Fabric: A respected leader in outdoor fabrics, Sunbrella Rain shrugs off spills and resists fading and mold – plus it’s quick drying. Adjustable levelers provide stability on uneven floors. Ring-spun polyester cover removes for machine washing. Get a colorful update with additional slipcovers (sold separately) in water-repellent, fade and stain-resistant Sunbrella® fabric. Assembly required. Imported.