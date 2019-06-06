Tor II vibrating cock ring is the perfect place to start for couples looking for simultaneous stimulation with a partner. Tor II has six (yes, six!) vibration settings, easily controlled by a button on each side of the ring. Just slide it to the base of a penis or dildo, turn on the vibration (variable speeds, six vibration modes), and both partners will reap the benefits. A full charge provides up to two hours of continuous use, and with the powerful vibrations from this little guy, that's enough time for everyone to get more than their fill of fun. Fully waterproof, and made of silicone.