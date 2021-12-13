Christopher John Rogers

Topstitched Linen Blazer

$1325.00 $530.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Christopher John Rogers' Spring '21 lineup features a kaleidoscope of colors, including the ones more subtly incorporated into this blazer - note the buttoned cuffs and rainbow topstitching. Tailored from lightweight linen, it has a relaxed, single-breasted silhouette and full silk lining. Wear it with the pants from the same collection. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a slightly loose fit Internal shoulder pads Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a US 2 View size guide Details & Care White linen Button fastening at front 100% linen; lining: 100% silk Imported