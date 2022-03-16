Ganni

Topstitched Leather Shirt

$867.21

Editors’ Notes GANNI's glossy leather shirt is a chic alternative to a biker jacket, but is equally cool and easy to shrug on over everything. It's cut for a loose fit and traced with white topstitching. Wear yours with a logo tee and jeans. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a loose fit Supple,non-stretchy leather Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XS/S View size guide Details & Care Black leather Button fastenings through front 100% leather (Lamb) Specialist clean