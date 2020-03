& Other Stories

Topstitch Workwear Trousers

£65.00 £18.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Workwear inspired twill trousers with topstitch detailing, slanted utility pockets and double-button closures. High waisted Duo back pockets Length of inseam: 71.5cm / 28.2" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small