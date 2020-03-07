Bouguessa

Wide Leg Crepe Trousers

$475.00 $240.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Modist

Opt for classic tailoring and clean lines with Bouguessa’s beige-pink trousers. Shaped to sit high on the waist and fall into wide legs that graze the ankles, this striking style is best styled with the matching shirt. We love how the waistband is perfectly tailored for tucking in blouses. Styled here with: 3.1 Philip Lim Top, Hunting Season Bag and Rejina Pyo Shoes Pulls on, elasticated waist 57% acetate, 43% viscose Dry clean Country of origin: UAE