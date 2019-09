Topo Designs

Topo Designs Cinch Tote Bag

C$72.00 C$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Carrying is a cinch with this durable tote bag by Topo Designs. Nylon body fully lined with nylon pack cloth and 4 deep external pockets. Finished with a drawstring top, dual handles and a removeable/adjustable shoulder strap.