THE BEST STANDING DESK MAT: Topo is the first anti-fatigue mat designed specifically for standing desks. It boasts premium comfort mat material and patented next-generation terrain features. That’s why it’s been The Wirecutter’s top pick since 2016. SIT LESS AND STAND BETTER: Spend more time out of your chair and move more while you stand, with Topo’s meticulously designed ergonomic topography. Our infinite possible micro and macro movements provide a plethora of new and dynamic positions. IMPROVE YOUR MOVEMENT WITHOUT EVEN THINKING: Topo’s cushioned terrain drives subconscious movement, stretching, and massage - unlike distracting balance boards and treadmills. MAKE THE MOVE TO STANDING EASIER: You can reposition Topo with just one foot, unlike normal anti-fatigue mats designed for kitchens. Grab Topo’s unique indentation with your heel or toe to pull the mat out from under your desk. Then just push forward to slide it back. GET THE TRUE BENEFIT OF STANDING: Topo will leave you feeling energized and productive, because the more you move, the better you feel. You’ll buy in confidence thanks to Topo’s 7-year manufacturer’s warranty and 100% full-refund satisfaction guarantee.