Coyuchi Inc.

Topanga Organic Matelasse Blanket

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coyuchi

A soft, rippled texture is woven with colored and undyed yarns to form this featherweight layer. Each Topanga blanket is unique, made with a crinkled finish that creates an airy, pliable shape that will expand and contract over time—much like the waves and breaks along the California coastline that inspired it. The chambray front is backed with a contrasting neutral color on the opposite side. Waved edges are secured with a tiny zigzag stitch to hold the fringe in place. Pattern differs between bed blanket and throw. Bed blanket is reversible, with slim stripes on one side and ombre on the other, so you can change the look of the bed with a quick flip. Throw is a reversible, two-tone chambray detailed with a subtle stripe on each end. Please note: size and shape vary from piece to piece due to the lightweight, accordion quality of this weave 100% organic cotton is grown in India and woven in Portugal GOTS Certified