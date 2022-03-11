Noted by Post-it

Top Three Mini List Notes

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Meet Noted by Post-it, a collection of delightfully designed desktop accessories to help inspire, wrangle and commemorate life’s most notable moments. This orange 2.9 in. x 4 in. "Top 3" note is great to help focus on the top 3 things that are most important to complete for the day. Featuring a unique adhesive designed to work on paper, these notes are great for use in planners or on calendars.