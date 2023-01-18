Yves Saint Laurent

Top Secrets Setting Spray 100ml

A lightweight mist to set and refresh makeup. Set, hydrate and refresh with Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Setting Spray. This two-in-mist face mist can be used to set makeup, helping it to last longer and look fresher, as well as to hydrate skin throughout the day. What are the features and benefits of Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Setting Spray? Sets makeup for enhanced wear time Can be used throughout the day Hydrates and refreshes the complexion Contains Hyaluronic Acid and botanical extracts Suitable for all skin types Apply after makeup or as desired 100ml A must-have for that dewy, glowy look, YSL Top Secrets Makeup Setting Spray will give you radiant skin and a fresh complexion. Ideal for all skin types, this lightweight mist infuses skin with hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts for a glowing look.