Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Jeffrey Campbell

Top-peak Boot

$130.00
At Jeffrey Campbell
Fits a whole size small Measurements taken from size 6 1.5" heel, 1.25" platform Synthetic upper, leather lining, synthetic sole Lace-up closure
Featured in 1 story
23 Black Hiking Boots For All Your Winter Needs
by Rebekkah Easley