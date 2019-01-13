Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Modaluxe
Top Handle Crossbody
$68.00
$39.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Vegan leather crossbody camera bag featuring a croc design with a structured silhouette, front pocket and top handle to carry.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Neo Classic Mini Chain Bag
$1635.00
from
Balenciaga
BUY
DETAILS
Wai Wai
Lulu Bag
$610.00
$488.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Marlow Bag
$464.00
from
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Fanny Pack
$266.00
from
Steven Alan
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted