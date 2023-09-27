Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
$106.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
Italian Leather Quilted Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$129.90
Quince
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
J.Crew
Gracie Top-handle Bag In Leather
BUY
$134.99
$168.00
J.Crew
Longchamp
Épure S Bucket Bag
BUY
$335.00
Longchamp
More from 8 Other Reasons
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
8 Other Reasons
Flower Choker
BUY
$24.00
Revolve
8 Other Reasons
Puff Headband
BUY
$15.00
$29.00
Revolve
8 Other Reasons
Gabrielle Duster Earrings
BUY
$51.00
Revolve
More from Top Handle
Quince
Italian Leather Quilted Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$129.90
Quince
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
J.Crew
Gracie Top-handle Bag In Leather
BUY
$134.99
$168.00
J.Crew
Longchamp
Épure S Bucket Bag
BUY
$335.00
Longchamp
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted