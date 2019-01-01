Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Top Corto In Denim
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marina Rinaldi
Top corto in denim super stretch con scollatura pr... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Ashley Graham Once Split Her Jeans On A Date
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Sanctuary
Boyfriend For Life Shirt
$79.00
from
Sanctuary
BUY
Madewell
Chambray Boyfriend Shirt
$79.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Charron Top
$190.00
$133.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
Bershka
Top With Ruffled Straps
$19.89
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Igloo Crop Flare Jeans
$255.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Canoa Asymmetrical Denim Skirt
$265.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Becher Stretch Denim Top
$225.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Idioma Super Stretch Wide Leg Jeans
$225.00
$134.97
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted