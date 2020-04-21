Chomp

Toothpaste Tablets, Peppermint, Whitening 60 Count

No artificial ingredients. No messy paste. No gritty, filmy feel. Just pure breath freshening, teeth whitening fun in one easy-to-use tab. Earth-friendly. People-friendly. Smile-friendly. Eco-friendly, Zero waste. Time to break up with toothpaste tube waste. Chomp created a simple great tasting toothpaste tablet of pure, fresh teeth-whitening WOW in one earth-friendly, adorable cute little bottle. Smile. Brushing just got way more fun. When you spend as much time thinking about clean teeth as we do, we believed you deserved so much better in a quality dental routine. Experience pure, light, refreshing teeth whitening brilliance, in a zero-waste bottle. Just plenty of yummy, refreshing power, in one easy-to-use, toothpaste tab. Naturally Super Whitening Peppermint — A brighter smile and fresh breath is only a CHOMP away. Comes in an eco-friendly, zero waste glass bottle. SLS free Fluoride free All natural ingredients