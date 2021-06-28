Too Faced

Too Faced Hangover Primer

Lacklustre, hungover skin is a thing of the past with this pep start refreshing primer, like a vitamin-rich shot of coconut water for this skin this secret weapon is a beauty cupboard must-have. This electrolyte-rich primer smooths and brightens skin, as well as working hard to extend the wear of your makeup. Formulated with probiotics this primer fuses the best of soothing skincare with lightweight pore smoothing goodness! Infused with coconut water, this vegan primer is best for normal to dry skin and will ensure makeup applies easily and doesn’t flake throughout the day. Whether worn alone or layered under makeup, this primer will leave skin with a healthy glow as it quickly absorbs in.