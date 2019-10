Too Faced

Gingerbread Girl Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Too Faced Gingerbread Girl Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick is a limited edition Melted Matte Lipstick with a gingerbread scent. Features avocado oil, vitamin e, and hyaluronic filling spheres to moisturize and smooth lips.