Too Faced Born This Way foundation is an oil-free foundation offering medium-to-full natural coverage. This foundation masterfully diffuses the line between makeup and skin for coverage so undetectable and skin so naturally radiant looking, they'll think you were born this way. Ingredients include coconut water, alpine rose, and hyaluronic acid. How do I use it: Apply with fingertips, sponge (not included), or retractable Kabuki brush (not included) and retract until bristles are dense. Start at the center of the face and work outward. Apply more to achieve desired coverage. Build to full coverage by layering as needed. From Too Faced. Includes: 1.0-fl oz Born This Way Foundation Imported