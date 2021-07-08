Too Faced

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

$61.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Wanting a soft blurring coverage, that is light-weight yet radiant for that 8 hours worth of beauty sleep look? Look no further! This bottle of skin finishing magic is a best seller worldwide for good reason. As an oil-free, medium-to-full coverage formula with a semi-matte finish, this foundation does it all. Visibly blurs imperfections and smooths porous texture leaving your complexion radiant and looking naturally flawless. Infused with alpine rose, this formulation while matte, adds a dose of radiance for a lit from within glow, that is never shiny. Hydration is key to this foundation's seamless application, loaded with juicy hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, fill out fine lines and soften dry patches in a flash. This foundation is ideal for combination or oily skin types.