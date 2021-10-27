Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Velour Lashes
Too Easy Lash Applicator
C$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Too Easy Lash Applicator
Need a few alternatives?
Lune+Aster
The Fantastic Four! Makeup Brush Set
BUY
$98.00
Bluemercury
Sigma Beauty
Beauty Obsessed Brush Set
BUY
$95.00
Revolve
Luxie
Golden Glow Set
BUY
$85.00
Revolve
Tarte
Merry Metals Brush Set
BUY
$28.00
Tarte
More from Velour Lashes
Velour Lashes
Too Easy Lash Applicator
BUY
C$29.00
Sephora
Velour Lashes
Allure Bundle
BUY
$48.00
Velour Lashes
Velour Lashes
Momma Knows Best
BUY
$26.00
Velour Lashes
Velour Lashes
Rich And Fluffy
BUY
$29.00
Velour Lashes
More from Tools
Lune+Aster
The Fantastic Four! Makeup Brush Set
BUY
$98.00
Bluemercury
Sigma Beauty
Beauty Obsessed Brush Set
BUY
$95.00
Revolve
Luxie
Golden Glow Set
BUY
$85.00
Revolve
Tarte
Merry Metals Brush Set
BUY
$28.00
Tarte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted