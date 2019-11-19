Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
TMRW STUDIO
Tony Genuine Shearling Satchel Bag
$495.00
$149.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A simple, yet ultra chic leather and genuine shearling satchel bag with an adjustable shoulder strap and removable pouch lets you travel in a refined style.
Need a few alternatives?
American Eagle
Ne(x)t Level Curvy High-waisted Skinny Jean
C$49.95
from
American Eagle
BUY
Madewell
Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote
$168.00
$111.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Primula
Black Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
C$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
John Lewis
Envelope Belt Bag
£35.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from TMRW STUDIO
TMRW STUDIO
Tony Genuine Shearling Satchel Bag
$495.00
$149.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Cross-Body
TMRW STUDIO
Tony Genuine Shearling Satchel Bag
$495.00
$149.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
UO
Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag
$44.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Furla
Metropolis
$298.00
from
Furla
BUY
Nike
Nike Tech Sling Bag
$40.00
$35.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted