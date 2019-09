Le Labo

Tonka 25 Eau De Parfum 50ml

Le Labo's darkest fragrance yet, Tonka 25, is a rich and refreshing composition tinged with slight sweetness.This dark scent is enticing, addictive and strangely comforting; like humid summer underwoods, with their seeds and resins, under a misty veil of layered musks occasionally penetrated by sweet, glossy drops of vanilla. A balmy haze of orange flower absolute, precious cedar atlas, styrax resins and tonka.