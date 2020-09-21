United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Tonic Anthropologie
Luxe Velvet Eye Mask
$20.00
At Anthropologie
A perfect complement to your end-of-day routine and afternoon naps, this eye mask helps block out light to provide a deep and restful sleep. Crafted from luxuriously soft velvet with a satin-encased band, it's gentle on both your eyes and hair for comfortable wear. **About Tonic** Founded by Toni Joel and Nikki Horovitz, Tonic was born from the desire for beautiful, thoughtful, and innovative products that could nurture and inspire a renewed sense of wellness.