Agolde

Toni Distressed Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

AGOLDE's 'Toni' jeans are lightly distressed around the pockets and cuffs, so they look like you've already broken them in. Cut from of plant-derived Lyocell, organic cotton and a little stretch, this pair has a mid-rise and a straight leg that hits just above the ankle. The black 'Feral' wash will go with so many different things.