Our Tongue Sweeper Model P is the only tongue cleaner used and recommended by leading Dental Schools. It has an ultra-smooth edge with the patented sleek profile for easier use and minimized gagging. It is made of medical grade stainless steel and has a colored silicone ring for personalization. Tongue Cleaning is proven to be the #1 method for giving you fresh breath If you suffer from Halitosis otherwise known as "Bad Breath" then you should be incorporating daily tongue cleaning with our Quality Medical Grade Steel Tongue Scraper. Tongue Sweeper is one of the first products ever to hit the market to help you with tongue cleaning- and our Quality Metal sleek design is a first of it's kind