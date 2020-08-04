Fenty Skin

Fat Water Pore-refining Toner Serum

$28.00

INSTANTLY REFINES THE LOOK OF PORES. REDUCES THE LOOK OF DARK SPOTS. EVENS SKIN TONE AND FIGHTS SHINE WITHOUT STRIPPING SKIN. CLEAN – VEGAN – GLUTEN FREE Give it to me quick: A 2-in-1 toner-serum combo that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine—all without stripping skin. Tell me more: What do you get when you combine the benefits of toner and serum in one? This universal game-changer snatches pores and dark spots, and has a unique thick texture we bet you haven’t felt before—it’s Rihanna’s fave step in her routine for a reason. Toners help your pores look tighter and control oil, serums deliver powerful ingredients that target skin concerns like dark spots: This toner-serum combo does both. Get better, brighter skin, and then some: Pores look smaller, skin looks clearer Dark spots are less visible and your skin tone and texture evens out over time Instantly reduces oil and keeps you from looking shiny all day Its unique thick texture absorbs instantly; just pour it into your hand to apply. No cotton pads needed = less waste. It’s got all the perks of a serum, too: Nourishing hydration leaves skin smooth, plump, and replenished—never stripped, dry, or tight Smells like a sweet blend of cherry and sun-kissed fig Made with: ✔ Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3): Helps reduce the look of dark spots, even skin tone, and fight excess shine ✔ Barbados cherry (acerola): Every cherry is loaded with more vitamin C than an orange to help brighten ✔ Australian lemon myrtle & witch hazel water: Help reduce oil and refine pores ✔ Japanese raisin tree: It’s been used for over 1,000 years in Asia as a recovery treatment from long nights of partying; helps detoxify ✔ Cactus flower: Thrives in the desert; helps hydrate ✔ Green tea & fig: Rich in antioxidants to help defend against environmental stressors What else?! Oil free. Noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores). For all skin types. Clean, vegan, & gluten-free. Earth-conscious details: Streamlined packaging for less waste—no box or shrin