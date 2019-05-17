S.W. Basics

Toner - 4 Fl. Oz.

£18.32 £18.12

Buy Now Review It

At Lucky Vitamin

S.W. Basics Toner features pH-balancing raw apple cider vinegar made in Brooklyn from New York state apples, and pure distilled witch hazel wild-harvested in the Ozark Mountains. For most people, a good toner is an afterthought. But S.W. Basics Toner is an absolutely essential step in your nighttime routine. It evens skin tone and neutralises pH, meaning you wake up both less oily and less dry. Blemishes, shlemishes! USDA Organic Certified B Corporation Cruelty Free Made in USA Made Simply with Only 5 Ingredients Water Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar Organic Witch Hazel Organic Essential Oils of Clary Sage Sandalwood