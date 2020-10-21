Tone It Up

Toning Ropes

Tone It Up Toning Ropes give your workout routine a boost of cardio and total-body sculpting all in one. Use them to help reach your fitness goals at home or on the go.How to use:Use the anchoring strap (included with your toning ropes!) to attach your ropes to any stable, non-moving object. Simply loop the anchoring strap around the sturdy object, and fasten it together with the carabiner clips attached to the end of the ropes. At home, this might be the foot of a sofa, the leg of a sturdy table or desk, or a gate, post, or fence. At the gym, attach them to the base of an exercise bench, squat rack, or even a heavy kettlebell. At Tone It Up we believe in whole body wellness. We created Tone It Up to help you lead your healthiest, happiest, most confident life. Through community, accountability, fitness and nutrition programs, our delicious protein line and thousands of delicious recipes, you'll feel motivated and empowered to achieve all of your health and fitness goals! We created these tools to help you get there!