Gabrielle Zevin

Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow (paperback)

Sam and Sadie meet in a hospital in 1987. Playing together brings joy, escape, fierce competition - and a special friendship. Then, all too soon, that time is over and they must return to their normal lives. When the pair spot each other eight years later in a crowded train station the spark is immediate, and together they get to work on what they love - creating virtual worlds to delight, challenge and immerse. Their collaborations make them global superstars but along with success, money and fame come betrayal and tragedy. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow takes us on a dazzling imaginative quest, examining identity, creativity and our need to connect.