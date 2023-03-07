Tommaso

Pista Cycling Shoes

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

manmade sole FACTORY DIRCET VALUE: By offering our Tommaso products factory direct, we are able to offer a level of quality and value that the competition can’t touch. PLEASE NOTE: these shoes DO NOT include cleats. If you need cleats for indoor cycling class, please select our Pista Indoor Cycling Ready Bundle and select the cleats you need for your indoor cycling class. VERSATILITY & COMPATIBILITY: By blending comfort and performance together, we created an amazingly versatile shoe that is perfect for road riding, commuting, touring, and indoor cycling class use. The cleat area is compatible with 2-bolt & 3-bolt cleat sets (cleats not included), offering the perfect platform no matter what pedals you ride. QUALITY & PRECISION FIT: 2 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty. Please use Size Chart to ensure correct fit. If unsure of sizing, please check the CM sizing on your current shoes. Low profile hook and lock Velcro straps offer precision ergonomic fit, adding comfort and security to all of your rides. (‘M’ on size chart indicates medium or normal width) INCREASE POWER: Get the most out of every pedals stroke with our fiberglass reinforced sole, which provides optimal stiffness and maximizes power transfer. This breakthrough technology allows users to ride longer and faster using less energy. COMFORTABLE: Durable synthetic leather upper hugs your foot for all day comfort, while ventilated mesh portions help to cool your feet with ease.