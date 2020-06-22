Yes To

Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask

Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask is an all natural rich and creamy treatment. This mask is formulated to assist in cleaning up and reducing the severity of acne by helping rid skin of impurities. Key Ingredients include Detoxifying Charcoal helps draw out skin's impurities, Salicylic Acid penetrates pores to clear up acne and prevent future breakouts, Botanical blend of Tomato, Aloe, Watermelon, Pumpkin and Chamomile extracts for extra skin conditioning.