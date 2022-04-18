Carrière Frères

Tomato Lycopersicon Esculentum Candle

$54.00

Fragrance note: Lycopersicon Esculentum Product weight: 6.5 oz. 40 - 45 hour burn time The tomato, a berry of the Solanaceae family, is one of the most popular fruits in the world. First grown in South America, the sweet and fleshy tomato's name comes from the Inca word "tomalt". Dimensions: 3.5"H x 2.95" diameter WARNING: Always burn candle within sight and place candle away from curtains or other flammable materials. Position on a flat heat-resistant surface. WARNING: Keep candle away from children and pets. Made in France