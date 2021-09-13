TOM Organic

TOM Organic The Period Cup in Size 1 TOM Organic's The Period Cup in size 1 s a reusable menstrual cup that allows for up to 8-hour wear, made from 100% medical grade silicone. By making the switch to a menstrual cup, you are making a conscious choice for your health and the environment. The Period Cup features unique finger indents and internal rib system for easier insertion and removal. Every pack includes an easy-to-use microwave steriliser case for quick, safe cleaning and an organic pouch for easy storage. To clean your menstrual cup, simply add water to the cleaning case and heat in the microwave for a few minutes. Size 1 is equivalent to 2 regular tampons. Available in two sizes: Size 1 & Size 2. Size 1 Menstrual Cup: Recommended for users aged 30 years and under, mostly for those who have not given birth Suitable for those with light to medium flow The size 1 cup is slightly short than size 2, better for those with a lower cervix 41.25mm in diameter, the stem is 64mm (44mm excluding stem) Holds 22ml Size 2 Menstrual Cup: Recommended for users aged over 30 years, mostly for those who have given birth (please note that the pressure of carrying a baby to term and the hormones can weaken the pelvic floor, regardless of how your baby was delivered) Suitable for those with a heavy flow The size 2 cup is slightly longer than size 1, better for those with a higher cervix 45.8mm in diameter, the stem is 70mm (50mm excluding stem) Holds 30ml Vegan and cruelty-free. Designed and manufactured in Melbourne, Australia. Manufactured on a machine that leaves no waste off-cuts, Certified organic by ACO (Australia Certified Organic), Australia’s largest certifier for organic and biodynamic product, TOM Organic is Australia’s leading organic feminine hygiene range. TOM’s range of feminine hygiene products are made using pure organic cotton; breathable and comfortable. Using TOM products ensures that one of the most delicate and absorbent areas of your body is only in contact with the finest organic cotton. By using TOM, you’re also doing great things for our planet. By following organic farming practices, we can help to prevent harmful pesticides from entering our environment and polluting the air, our waterways and the soil. After all, our planet is where we live, work and play so we need to protect it every way we can. For more information, read our blog on How To Use A Menstrual Cup