la roche posay

Toleriane Ultra Fluid Sensitive Skin

£17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Toleriane is the first skincare range to be given the Seal of Approval by Allergy UK. MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULA. The minimalist formula contains no parabens, no preservatives, no fragrance, no alcohol, no colourants and no lanolin. It is 100% hypoallergenic and also non-comedogenic (won't block pores).