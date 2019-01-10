la roche posay

Toleriane Ultra Fluid Sensitive Skin

£17.50

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Fluid Sensitive Skin 40mlLight, easily absorbed, fluid moisturiser to hydrate, soothe and reduce skin sensitivity. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORSpecifically formulated for sensitive and reactive skin that is prone to oiliness, tightness, redness, itchiness or burning. Also suitable for those prone to allergic reaction. For ultra sensitive, reactive and allergy-prone normal to oily skinClinically proven to reduce skin sensitivityBritish Allergy Foundation seal of approvalACTIVE INGREDIENTSEnriched with neurosensine, shea butter, glycerin, starch and Thermal Spring Water to immediately soothe irritated skin.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDToleriane has been rigorously dermatologically tested to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. Toleriane is the first skincare range to be given the Seal of Approval by Allergy UK.MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no parabens, no preservatives, no fragrance, no alcohol, no colourants and no lanolin. It is 100% hypoallergenic and also non-comedogenic (won't block pores).